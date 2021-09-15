UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced

Participants can also win a weekly prize of Dh77,777.

Emirates Draw, a UAE-based, socially responsible trading and events company, has announced an exciting new initiative - the country's largest cash prize in a draw.

Emirates Draw will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 weekly and an entry to a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history, a statement issued by the company said.

“We saw this as a unique opportunity to create a purpose-driven activity that will provide better value to participants through their purchases, by celebrating weekly winners, but also giving back to the community through our environmental CSR initiatives,” said Mohammad Alawadhi, Managing Partner of Emirates Draw.

“The purpose of Emirates Draw is to deliver on a promise ‘for a better tomorrow’. In addition to allowing UAE residents to improve their lives, we will be supporting environmental programmes across the UAE, with the Fujairah Coral Reef Programme being the first of many initiatives.”

The first project will support a Coral Reef Programme in Fujairah which is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps.

How to participate

By purchasing an Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw.

Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

Weekly raffle

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each.

In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The first draw will take place on September 25, 2021.

Emirates Draw says it has obtained all the required approvals from the local authorities.