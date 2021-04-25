- EVENTS
UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?
Based on astronomer’s forecast, residents are expected to have long breaks during both Eids.
UAE residents will celebrate the first-day of Eid Al Fitr from Thursday, May 13, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
Al Jarwan told UAE Barq that Shawal moon will be sighted on the evening of Wednesday, May 12, hence, May 13 will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The UAE’s moon sighting committee will meet on May 11 and an official announcement will be made after the sunset. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.
Ramadan is the 9th month while Shawal is 10th month of Islamic calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly.
The UAE authorities have announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawal. This will give the UAE residents five-day holiday Eid break from May 11 to May 15 next month.
Eid Al Adha
Al Jarwan said Eid Al Adha, also known as Festival of Sacrifice, will begin in the UAE from Tuesday, July 20.
He said Sunday, July 11, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah and Monday, July 19, will be marked as the first Day of Arafat. While Tuesday, July 20, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE.
The UAE authorities have declared one holiday on the Day of Arafat and three on the Eid Al Adha. But this will give the UAE residents six-day break from July 19 to July 24 by including the weekend.
