UAE weather: Temperature to touch 36°C; rough sea warning issued

Filed on April 6, 2021 | Last updated on April 6, 2021 at 09.53 am

UAE’ National Centre of Meteorology has issued a rough sea alert in the Arabian Gulf in place till 3pm on Tuesday.

The Gulf will be moderate by evening and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

The lowest recorded temperature over the country today was 9.8 C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 5:30am.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 32 – 36°C along internal areas, 27 – 32°C along the coast and 18 – 24°C in the mountains.

Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with moderate winds causing blowing dust at times, especially over the sea.

Tonight and Wednesday morning is set to be humid, with a chance of mist or fog formation over some internal and coastal areas.

The maximum humidity would be 75 to 95 per cent across coastal, 70 to 95 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 60 per cent in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be northwesterly, moderate to active and strong on the sea, at a speed ranging between 20 to 30, up to 45kmph.