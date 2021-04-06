- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather: Temperature to touch 36°C; rough sea warning issued
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today was 9.8°C.
UAE’ National Centre of Meteorology has issued a rough sea alert in the Arabian Gulf in place till 3pm on Tuesday.
The Gulf will be moderate by evening and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
#Sea #Sea_Alert #Arabian_Gulf #NCM pic.twitter.com/wDaWDZha6H— (@NCMS_media) April 6, 2021
The lowest recorded temperature over the country today was 9.8 C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 5:30am.
#__ 9.8 () 05:30 .#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.8°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:30 UAE Local time.— (@NCMS_media) April 6, 2021
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 32 – 36°C along internal areas, 27 – 32°C along the coast and 18 – 24°C in the mountains.
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with moderate winds causing blowing dust at times, especially over the sea.
Tonight and Wednesday morning is set to be humid, with a chance of mist or fog formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The maximum humidity would be 75 to 95 per cent across coastal, 70 to 95 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 60 per cent in the mountains.
Winds are expected to be northwesterly, moderate to active and strong on the sea, at a speed ranging between 20 to 30, up to 45kmph.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch