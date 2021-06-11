News
UAE weather alert: Beware blowing dust, strong winds

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 11, 2021 | Last updated on June 11, 2021 at 12.18 pm

The NCM has issued a dust alert in place till 7pm on Friday


The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a dust alert.

The authority has warned that fresh winds reaching 45 kmph are causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility to less than 3000 meters at times over some internal areas.

The alert is in place from 12pm to 7pm on Friday.




