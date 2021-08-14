UAE: Two phone scammers arrested for duping residents
Police warn people not to respond to unknown phone calls.
Two phone scammers who duped UAE residents of their cash after illegally obtaining their bank details have been arrested.
The Abu Dhabi Police said it arrested the Asian men in coordination with Ajman Police after receiving several complaints from residents.
They also seized from the men a number of mobile phones, money and SIM cards which were used to trap the victims through fraud and deception.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, director of the Criminal Security Sector, Abu Dhabi Police said the force will monitor people trying to challenge security and taking people's money through fraudulent means.
“The force will pursue these criminal gangs wherever they might be so they are prosecuted and get tough punishments they deserve according to the law,” said Al Rashidi.
Colonel Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Director of the directorate of Criminal Investigations at Abu Dhabi Police warned people not to fall prey to these gangs.
He said fraudsters pretend to be bank officials and send text messages or use social media (WhatsApp) to defraud people by deceiving them that their ATM or credit cards have been blocked or bank accounts frozen as they did not update their personal data. They then ask them to contact a certain phone number to update the data. After getting the person’s details, the conmen use them to steal their money from accounts and credit cards.
According to Al Dhaheri, the force recently received several reports from the victims stating that they had been defrauded in such phone scams.
The official also advised people not to disclose personal information, bank account numbers or credit card details to anyone over the phone, email or text messages.
Last month, Abu Dhabi Police launched a new centre dedicated for liaising with banks and receiving financial fraud reports. The centre at the Criminal Investigations Directorate enables officers to communicate with banks and get reports of financial fraud and of crooks exploiting customers.
A joint security team that includes officials from the bank fraud department and the investigations directorate has been formed to deal with victims who have been subjected to fraud by criminals. The team will be monitoring the methods and take on fraudsters claiming to be bank employees and asking victims to update accounts so as gain access to their confidential information.
People have been advised not to respond to unknown phone calls, maintain the confidentiality of their personal and financial information and to report such cases to authorities immediately.
The hotline for reporting financial fraud is Aman Service number 8002626 or 2828 for text message, or e-mail (aman@adpolice.gov.ae) through the Abu Dhabi Police smart application.
