UAE: Traffic lectures help motorists cut down on black points

Abu Dhabi Police have initiated a programme to educate motorists on the importance of inculcating safe driving habits by adhering to traffic rules and regulations and to avoid accumulating black traffic points on their driving licences.

The Follow-up and Aftercare Department of Abu Dhabi Police organised virtual workshops on safe driving in close collaboration with the Emirates Transport Corporation (ETC).

The programme aims to educate motorists, including women bus drivers.

The workshops dwelt on the objectives of the Ministerial Law No. (178), which was put into effect in 2019, as well as the procedures followed when it comes to black traffic points and confiscating driving licences of errant motorists.

Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Director of the Follow-up and Aftercare Department, Abu Dhabi Police, said the awareness drive was carried out in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.

“The programme includes creating awareness about safe driving habits and how to deal with black traffic points on licences. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving in a bid to avoid traffic violations, which may lead to cancellation of their driving licences,” he said.

Al Khaili said the initiative focused on rehabilitating and training violators of traffic laws by enrolling them in specialised courses and lecture sessions, which drivers can attend once a year.

A motorist can reduce eight black points from a total of no more than 23 points on his/her licence, if the person passes the training session with flying colours.

“Rules stipulate that a driver’s licence is withdrawn for three months and s/he is prohibited from driving for accumulating 24 black traffic points,” he added.

Al Khaili said the programme would help traffic offenders to improve their driving skills and comply with the UAE's strict rules and regulations.

Motorists who have accumulated over 24 black points on their driving licence can benefit from the training programme. The third initiative can be handy for those whose vehicles have been impounded for rash driving.

The programme is conducted at Musaffah, Zayed City at Al Dhafra and at Morawab Al Qadim building in Al Ain in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

