- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Traffic lectures help motorists cut down on black points
The awareness drive was carried out in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.
Abu Dhabi Police have initiated a programme to educate motorists on the importance of inculcating safe driving habits by adhering to traffic rules and regulations and to avoid accumulating black traffic points on their driving licences.
ALSO READ:
>> New Dubai-Sharjah traffic link: Travel time slashed to 9 minutes
>> UAE: Woman racks up traffic fines of Dh247,000 with 414 offences
The Follow-up and Aftercare Department of Abu Dhabi Police organised virtual workshops on safe driving in close collaboration with the Emirates Transport Corporation (ETC).
The programme aims to educate motorists, including women bus drivers.
The workshops dwelt on the objectives of the Ministerial Law No. (178), which was put into effect in 2019, as well as the procedures followed when it comes to black traffic points and confiscating driving licences of errant motorists.
Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Director of the Follow-up and Aftercare Department, Abu Dhabi Police, said the awareness drive was carried out in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.
“The programme includes creating awareness about safe driving habits and how to deal with black traffic points on licences. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving in a bid to avoid traffic violations, which may lead to cancellation of their driving licences,” he said.
Al Khaili said the initiative focused on rehabilitating and training violators of traffic laws by enrolling them in specialised courses and lecture sessions, which drivers can attend once a year.
A motorist can reduce eight black points from a total of no more than 23 points on his/her licence, if the person passes the training session with flying colours.
“Rules stipulate that a driver’s licence is withdrawn for three months and s/he is prohibited from driving for accumulating 24 black traffic points,” he added.
Al Khaili said the programme would help traffic offenders to improve their driving skills and comply with the UAE's strict rules and regulations.
Motorists who have accumulated over 24 black points on their driving licence can benefit from the training programme. The third initiative can be handy for those whose vehicles have been impounded for rash driving.
The programme is conducted at Musaffah, Zayed City at Al Dhafra and at Morawab Al Qadim building in Al Ain in the Abu Dhabi emirate.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Pakistan FM lauds UAE for helping bridge $20b BoP ...
Qureshi asks missions to take the community’s problems... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 9-member gang arrested for stealing cash,...
The Sharjah Police arrested the first suspect after an Emirati woman... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: School principals urge CBSE to hold board...
Robust vaccination drive, stringent protocols make UAE a safe place... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch