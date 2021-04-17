New Dubai-Sharjah traffic link: Travel time slashed to 9 minutes

The project also greatly improves the waiting time at various intersections.

A new project linking Dubai and Sharjah was opened to the public on Saturday, slashing travel time from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, according to the latest update from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai RTA clocked up 1.5 million digital transactions for drivers’ licences in 2020

Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project includes an underpass of three lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads. It also includes a bridge of two lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Amardi and Emirates Roads in the direction of Al Awir.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The Improvement of Al Khawaneej Roads Project is one of the key strategic projects for improving the links between Dubai and Sharjah through the improvement of vertical roads linking with the Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road up to the Airport Street.”

“The project contributes to slashing the travel time between the Emirates Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, and the waiting time at the junction of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to just 45 seconds," he said.

"It also doubles up the capacity of the junction from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and halves the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads, which has been upgraded from a roundabout to a surface junction, from 120 seconds to 60 seconds,” explained Al Tayer.

“The project includes the construction of a tunnel of three lanes in each direction extending 680 metres at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road. Works also included the construction of a surface signalised junction to ensure free and safe traffic flow on Al Khawaneej Road, and upgrading the existing roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads to a signalised junction. The intersection of Al Amardi-Emirates Roads has also been upgraded to a flyover of two lanes in each direction extending 201 metres above the Emirates Road in the direction of Al Awir,” he noted.

Al Tayer said work is currently underway to construct a footbridge near Arabian Centre at Al Khawaneej Road, service roads extending 23 km along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Roads, as well as additional improvements in three junctions at Algiers Street which will be upgraded to signalised junctions.

Other construction underway include streetlights, rainwater drainage system, directional signs, road markings, and protection works for road safety,” he elaborated.

The construction of Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project follows the completion and opening of all phases of Improvements of the Airport Street Project involving upgrading four intersections: Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakech, and Casablanca.

The project had immensely improved the traffic flow, reduced the waiting time and sorted out congestions caused by overlapping traffic.

It also follows the opening of the Tripoli Road Improvement Project providing a link between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

The opening of this 12-km road eased the traffic flow, improved the entry points of Al Warqaa and Mirdif along Tripoli Road and enhanced the safety along the corridor.