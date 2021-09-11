UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police urge motorists to drive with caution
The Dubai Police has cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road going towards Abu Dhabi.
The accident took place near Al Yalayes Bridge on the road heading to Abu Dhabi.
“Accident on SMBZ Rd near Al Yalayes Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, please be careful,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.
