UAE: This stunning 'breakfast in the clouds' spot is closer than you think
In the three hours since it was posted, the video has already garnered over 10,000 likes.
When it comes to unique experiences, the UAE is arguably unparalleled. Synonymous with numerous 'best of' or 'first in the world' offerings, the country is constantly on a mission to outdo itself.
Following the Dubai Ruler's invitation last year to rediscover the country's hidden gems, several residents have been undertaking fresh 'expeditions' to unearth spots that are off-the-beaten-track. But if you think you've seen it all, think again.
Breakfast in the clouds, anyone?
A video released by social media handle Storm Center on Saturday offers a jaw-dropping view of nature that will make you want to pack your bags and go trekking pronto.
In the video, the sun can be seen coming up over the mountains with billows of clouds right at eye level.
A sumptuous breakfast spread has been laid out on the mountain atop a large red rug with multiple cushions for seating comfort.
The picture-perfect location is none other than Wadi Helo in Sharjah.
