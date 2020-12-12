Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter

Sheikh Mohammed during the launch of the campaign.

Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday launched a UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism.

It aims to develop a comprehensive scheme to regulate the local tourism sector in collaboration with the relevant local and federal entities.

He revealed a new unified tourism identity, as part of the UAE Nation Brand, to establish the country’s status as an “ideal tourist destination locally and globally, and to share its inspiring story with the world”.

Under the strategy, Sheikh Mohammed launched the first federal domestic tourism campaign titled ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ to invite the public to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

The UAE Vice-President said “everything is beautiful in winter”.

“However, the UAE’s winter is the most beautiful in the world. The UAE has the most beautiful winter, the most beautiful people, and the most beautiful services,” he said, inviting everyone to travel to the UAE and “explore the spirit of the country”.

He said the UAE “hosts an exceptional winter and offers the best services that tourists can utilise inside and outside the country”.

“Winter brings great moments and experiences. Like everything else in the UAE, we aim to make every winter the best in the world.”

The 45-day campaign — overseen by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with local tourism entities and supported by the UAE Government Media Office — aims to highlight the major landmarks and attractions that distinguish every emirate and contribute to promoting the UAE as a single destination.

Sheikh Mohammed said promoting the UAE as a single tourist destination with diverse attractions and experiences boosts the country’s tourism sector as an integral part of the national economy.

Special event

During a special event in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the goals and plans of the new domestic tourism strategy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism marks the beginning of unifying our efforts and coordinating our capabilities towards harnessing all of our tourism resources in the best possible way. Today, we are launching the first of many campaigns to develop this vital sector of our economy.

“We also launched a unified tourism identity to promote the UAE as a single tourist destination that shares the same national economy and provides equal opportunities for UAE youth.”

Domestic tourism

The UAE’s domestic tourism sector contributed Dh41.2 billion ($11.2 billion) to the national economy in 2019. It constitutes 23 per cent of the total tourism sector revenue.

“With a solid federal collaboration, we can double the contributions of the domestic market and create new opportunities for the small business industries across the country,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He stressed that “working as one team” in the tourism sector will bring long-term benefits to every part of the UAE and “boost our status globally as a single destination that offers rich and diverse experiences”.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Each of the seven emirates features rich tourist experiences, massive resources and cultural, archaeological and architectural treasures. We aim to unify our efforts to maximise returns.

“We invite the private sector to take this campaign as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with the government to bring greater value and accelerate the country’s economic recovery.”

Sheikh Mohammed invited citizens and residents of different age groups, interests and backgrounds, to rediscover the UAE’s landmarks, reconnect with nature and share their experiences on social media platforms.

Rediscover UAE

The UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism recognises the importance of developing a comprehensive federal scheme to regulate the country’s local tourism sector.

It seeks to build a unified tourism identity that supports the objectives of the UAE Nation Brand to celebrate the country’s distinctive features and cement its status as an ideal tourist destination locally and globally.

As part of the strategy, efforts will be coordinated to highlight the UAE’s major natural, cultural, heritage and historical attractions, using surveys to collect data on people’s interests and hobbies. The aim is to develop a unique touristic experience on federal and local levels.

According to a Press statement, the strategy will promote the unique tourist experience that every part of the UAE offers, highlighting major historical, natural and heritage sites; and festivals and activities of each emirate that contribute to making the UAE an ideal tourist destination.

It will also focus on fostering a sense of connection and belonging to the UAE through reigniting the passion of discovery, especially in the young generation, of the country’s hidden gems.

The strategy strives to boost the domestic tourist experience based on the highest standards, which reflect the UAE’s status as an ideal destination that provides a wide variety of tourist experiences.