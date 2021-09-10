News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE sends seventh aid plane to Afghanistan

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 10, 2021
Wam

The supplies will address shortage of medicine and food in the country

The UAE has sent a seventh plane carrying food and medical aid to help the people of Afghanistan.

The aid was dispatched as part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times, and to address the shortage of medicine and food, impacting Afghans, especially women, children and elderly people.

The UAE has affirmed its commitment to continue supporting the people of Afghanistan through the air bridge flights, launched in line with the wise leadership's directives.

Over 300,000 people, mostly women and children, are expected to benefit form the Emirati humanitarian aid.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201116&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119141&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 