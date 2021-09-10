UAE sends seventh aid plane to Afghanistan
The supplies will address shortage of medicine and food in the country
The UAE has sent a seventh plane carrying food and medical aid to help the people of Afghanistan.
The aid was dispatched as part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times, and to address the shortage of medicine and food, impacting Afghans, especially women, children and elderly people.
The UAE has affirmed its commitment to continue supporting the people of Afghanistan through the air bridge flights, launched in line with the wise leadership's directives.
Over 300,000 people, mostly women and children, are expected to benefit form the Emirati humanitarian aid.
