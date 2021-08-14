UAE: Pakistani community members celebrate 75th Independence Day

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, also attended the event.

Pakistani nationals celebrated their 75th Independence Day in the UAE on Saturday with people from different walks of life coming together to mark the event across the country.

A grand ceremony organised at a hotel in Ajman by the Overseas Pakistanis United Forum (OPUF) was attended by officials from the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai as well as prominent political, social, literary, business and media personalities.

Mian Munir Hans, chairman of OPUF and president of PPP Middle East, said overseas Pakistanis play a significant role in supporting their country's economy by sending large sums of money in foreign exchange to Pakistan.

Pakistanis living abroad will continue to play their role in the development and prosperity of their beloved homeland, he added.

Hans praised the UAE government's laws and safety measures on Covid-19; he thanked them for taking care of people during the ongoing pandemic and setting a great example for the world.

Renowned singer Nazia Amin Mohammad performed patriotic songs and received loud applause from the audience.

Khan said that the country is proud of the love that the Pakistani diaspora has for its homeland.

“I will do my best to serve the entire Pakistani community without any partiality. My doors are open to all and I’ll play my role in solving the problems of the community,” he added.

Irfan Afsar Awan, former president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Dubai, also hosted a ceremony at a local hotel to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

