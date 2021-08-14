Pakistan's 75th Independence Day: Consulate to take on more community-friendly initiatives
The Consul General also hailed the country's diaspora for its contribution to the development of Pakistan and the UAE.
The Consul General of Pakistan, Dubai, will take on more community-friendly initiatives to facilitate all Pakistanis in Dubai and Northern Emirates, said a senior official on Saturday.
“We at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai continuously strive to improve public service delivery. Several measures have been introduced and more community-friendly initiatives will be taken to enhance outreach and facilitation with all Pakistanis in Dubai and Northern Emirates,” said Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan, Dubai, in a message on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day.
"I assure that Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will continue to work for the betterment of our community and keep the flag of our beloved country flying high," he added.
Khan also led a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Consulate’s premises on Saturday. The ceremony was held in accordance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines.
“I assure all Pakistanis living in Dubai and Northern Emirates that the Government of Pakistan fully recognises the potential and important role being played by Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Pakistan,” he said.
There are approximately 1.6 million Pakistanis who have made the UAE their second home. The country is home to the second-highest number of Pakistanis living abroad after Saudi Arabia. In total, there are around 10 million Pakistanis living overseas and the majority of them reside in Gulf countries.
“These Pakistanis have been, and will remain, the co-authors of Pakistan’s success story," said Khan. "They have contributed immensely to the development of Pakistan and the UAE through their dedication, hard work and commitment.”
