In pictures: Pakistani expats in UAE celebrate 75th Independence Day By Ashwani Kumar Published on August 14, 2021 at 10.22

Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, hoisted the national flag, as the national anthem filled the air at the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

1 of 7 Pakistani expat community celebrated the 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour in the UAE, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, hoisted the national flag, as the national anthem filled the air at the embassy in Abu Dhabi.- Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

2 of 7 In-person celebrations were restricted to the embassy staff alone, due to the abidence with Covid-19 safety protocols. There was a brief address delivered by Mahmood, and messages of Pakistan’s president and the prime minister were read out on the occasion.

3 of 7 Pakistan's ambassador urged the expat community in the UAE to double their efforts, show greater responsibility and commitment towards the development of the UAE and Pakistan. “It was on August 14, 1947, when Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state. This was a result of the political, democratic, and constitutional struggle of our forefathers under the able and selfless leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said paying homage to Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, and other martyrs.

4 of 7 The ambassador assured the community that the embassy is always ready to assist them in any need. “Our diplomatic team is ready to work closely with the community to promote the interest of our beloved nation. I appeal to all Pakistanis in the UAE to demonstrate utmost responsibility and commitment towards the development of our brother country UAE while serving their own country,” he added while appreciating the role played by the community in improving bilateral ties.

5 of 7 “It recognises with the deepest gratitude the contribution made by overseas Pakistanis towards the progress of our country and prosperity of our nation. There is a need for all of us to stand united, disciplined, and committed towards facing every challenge that comes in our way to progress”, he said noting that the Pakistani government is fast-tracking socio-economic development to ensure the well-being of people.

6 of 7 Mahmood called upon the community to explore potential trade and investment opportunities. “We consider overseas Pakistanis a bridge between our two brotherly countries. We encourage them to educate both sides on the potential for joint trade, investment and tourism opportunities, which can be explored and exploited in our mutual interest. On the government’s part, we would continue to intensify cooperation with the UAE through closer government-to-government and people-to-people contacts", he emphasised.