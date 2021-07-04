UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death.
An eight-year-old Indian boy, who was reported missing, has been found dead, Sharjah Police said on Sunday.
Reported missing on June 26 morning, the boy’s body was found in a neighbour’s car in Al Nasseriya on the same day, the police said.
The police are now investigating the cause of death.
The body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy. A case has been registered in Al Gharb police station.
(More details to follow.)
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 2 men break Covid rules, assault cops; get ...
They also hurled obscenities at the policemen. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of young...
Since its launch in 2019, the HCT programme has seen the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New road project to ease traffic towards...
The existing single-carriageway road will be replaced by an 11km dual ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program