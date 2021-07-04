News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 4, 2021

Police are investigating the cause of death.


An eight-year-old Indian boy, who was reported missing, has been found dead, Sharjah Police said on Sunday.

Reported missing on June 26 morning, the boy’s body was found in a neighbour’s car in Al Nasseriya on the same day, the police said.

The police are now investigating the cause of death.

The body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy. A case has been registered in Al Gharb police station.

(More details to follow.)

