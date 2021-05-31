- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 for citizens in Sharjah
If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly, said the Ruler.
The minimum salary for Emiratis in Sharjah has been raised to Dh25,000 per month. The current minimum salary is Dh17,500.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said on Monday that the salary has been increased after studies conducted by the Emirate’s Department of Social Services.
“I checked the details on expenses incurred by families and determined the minimum salary that will ensure a decent life for them,” Sheikh Sultan told Sharjah TV.
He said that if living expenses increase, the salaries would be increased accordingly.
The Sharjah Ruler said there are more than 12,000 job applications in the Emirate. “We will not close the door to any job-seekers, even those who do not meet the employment requirements.
“If people with low income are struggling, I will not let them down,” he said.
In December 2020, Sharjah had approved its largest-ever budget. Of the Dh33.6-billion budget, 47 per cent was allocated for salaries.
The budget aimed to provide social support and assistance to those who deserve it.
In December 2017, Sheikh Dr Sultan had ordered the allocation of Dh600 million to increase the salaries of its government employees.
As per the pay structure announced then, those without school certificates were to earn a minimum of Dh17,500. Those with a school certificate had their minimum salaries at Dh18,500, while college graduates were to get at least Dh25,000.
-
Health
Dubai doctors save butcher's severed finger in an ...
He was cutting meat with an electric saw at a supermarket. READ MORE
-
Transport
New digital number plate will alert police,...
Salik, parking fees and fuel top-ups may also be linked to the number ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man jailed for refusing to provide drug test ...
A search of his car had revealed a stash of narcotic substances. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: 10 ways to protect yourself from...
What are the commonplace frauds, and how to stay protected READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy contracts by record 7.3% in 2020-21
About 230 million Indians fell into poverty due to the pandemic last... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Cops arrest armed murderer on busy street
The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 in...
If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly,... READ MORE
-
Transport
New digital number plate will alert police,...
Salik, parking fees and fuel top-ups may also be linked to the number ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced