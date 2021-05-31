UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 for citizens in Sharjah

If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly, said the Ruler.

The minimum salary for Emiratis in Sharjah has been raised to Dh25,000 per month. The current minimum salary is Dh17,500.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said on Monday that the salary has been increased after studies conducted by the Emirate’s Department of Social Services.

“I checked the details on expenses incurred by families and determined the minimum salary that will ensure a decent life for them,” Sheikh Sultan told Sharjah TV.

He said that if living expenses increase, the salaries would be increased accordingly.

The Sharjah Ruler said there are more than 12,000 job applications in the Emirate. “We will not close the door to any job-seekers, even those who do not meet the employment requirements.

“If people with low income are struggling, I will not let them down,” he said.

In December 2020, Sharjah had approved its largest-ever budget. Of the Dh33.6-billion budget, 47 per cent was allocated for salaries.

The budget aimed to provide social support and assistance to those who deserve it.

In December 2017, Sheikh Dr Sultan had ordered the allocation of Dh600 million to increase the salaries of its government employees.

As per the pay structure announced then, those without school certificates were to earn a minimum of Dh17,500. Those with a school certificate had their minimum salaries at Dh18,500, while college graduates were to get at least Dh25,000.