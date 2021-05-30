UAE, Middle East to see hottest temperatures yet; dates for rise of Suhail star revealed

The days ahead will be characterised by intensive heat and hot, dry winds, starting June 7.

The Arabian Peninsula will witness the hottest period of the year with a general rise in temperatures all over the region.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, this period is characterised by intensive heat and hot, dry winds. Arabs call this period “Waghrat Al Qait’’, a term that refers to intense heat waves with severe droughts.

During Waghrat heat waves, temperatures rise by at least four degrees above normal levels. Droughts and Simoom — regional hot and dry winds — are also more severe during this time.

These heat waves will stretch from June 7 to September 5 and are known to Arabs by different names.

>> Al Thurayya or Pleione wave is expected between June 7 and July 2 with the rising of open star cluster Pleiades and giant star Aldebaran.

>> The Gemini wave is expected between July 3 and 28, with the rise of the stars of Al-Haq‘ah and Al-Han‘ah.

>> This will be followed by Al-Marzam or Sirius wave between July 29 and August 10, when the star of Sirius rises.

>> The Suhail or Canopus wave will occur from August 11 to September 5 and coincides with the beginning of the rise of the Suhail star, as well as the emergence of the stars An Nathra and Alterf.

Suhail is the second brightest star in the sky after Sirius and is approximately 313 light years away from Earth.

The appearance of this star is highly anticipated every year, as it signals the end of summer.