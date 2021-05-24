- EVENTS
UAE weather: 49.1°C at one end; hail, heavy rains on the other
In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell.
The UAE saw two extreme weather events in its two corners on Monday. Abu Dhabi, the country’s western most Emirate and its capital, recorded this year’s highest temperature: A sizzling 49.1° Celsius.
On the same day and roughly around the same time, its eastern most Emirate Fujairah saw heavy rains and hail.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the mercury went past 49°C at 3pm in Al Shawamekh.
On the other end of the UAE, videos posted by the NCM showed water streams flowing over rocky terrains as heavy rains hit Fujairah and the eastern region of Sharjah. In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell.
Over the next two days, the weather is expected to be hot during the day time, with fresh winds kicking up dust and sand. Thursday would see a “significant drop” in temperatures, according to the NCM forecast.
Now that the sweltering summer is here, health experts in the UAE have warned of the many diseases that pose a threat during this period. Residents are urged to take precautions.
“Heat stroke, sun burns, dehydration, headaches and dizziness, food poisoning, chicken pox, measles, mumps, typhoid, skin infections are the common diseases that people should be wary of,” Dr Shilpa Murthy, general practitioner at Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches, had told Khaleej Times earlier.
Doctors also advised that outdoor activities should be avoided between 11am and 5pm.
News
