UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh5,000 for destroying wife's sunglasses
In her lawsuit, she demanded Dh20,000, as she claimed he destroyed possessions that had sentimental value.
The Ras Al Khaimah Court has ordered a man to pay his wife Dh5,000 as compensation after he destroyed her sunglasses.
The wife stated that her husband kicked her out from their marital home, prevented her from taking her belongings, and destroyed some of them. She demanded that he pay her Dh20,000 as compensation for damages, as he destroyed things that were of sentimental value.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the husband admitted to destroying some of the wife’s belongings. However, he denied seizing his wife's belongings; he claimed he put them in bags and left them with one of the wife’s relatives.
Witnesses confirmed the husband’s story and also confirmed that he offered to give his wife her clothes and belongings, but she refused and insisted on asking for its value in kind.
After considering the evidence, the court ruled that damages were limited to the glasses, as per the findings of the investigation.
It noted that damages suffered by the wife were a direct result of the husband's negative behaviour and ordered him to pay her Dh5,000 as compensation.
