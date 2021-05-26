UAE: Woman ordered to pay Dh5,400 for spying on husband's phone, violating his privacy

The man stated that the case had caused him psychological damage.

A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah has ordered an Arab woman to pay a fine for spying on her husband’s phone.

The court ruled that the wife violated the privacy of her husband by spying on his phone, transferring his photos and recordings, and sharing them with his family in order to distort his image.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Youth ordered to pay woman Dh20,000 for hurting her feelings

According to Emarat Al Youm, the husband filed a lawsuit demanding compensation for the damage he sustained as a result of his wife’s actions, after she sent his pictures to his family and insulted him.

The husband claimed he lost his salary due to absence from work to pursue the case and had to shell out for attorney fees too. He also stated that the case had caused him psychological damage.

The wife's attorney stated that the husband abused his client verbally and expelled her from their marital home, leaving her and their daughter without support.

The court stated that evidence proved the wife violated the privacy of her husband by spying on his phone, sharing pictures and recordings and insulting him through a means of communication. Evidence also proved that the husband incurred expenses and deserved financial compensation.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6m for work injury that led to disability

However, the court rejected the husband’s claim of losing his salary because he was following up with the case.

Based on the evidence, the court ordered the wife to pay Dh5,431 as compensation to her husband, in addition to legal fees and expenses.