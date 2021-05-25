UAE: Youth ordered to pay woman Dh20,000 for hurting her feelings

He accused her of having a relationship with multiple men.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a young man to pay a woman Dh20,000 in compensation for hurting her feelings via text messages.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the young woman filed a lawsuit demanding the defendant pay her Dh100,000 as compensation for text messages he sent, in which he accused her of having a relationship with many men and of sending him her pictures with the aim of seducing him.

The plaintiff indicated that she received a message from the young man’s phone accusing her of befriending men, pointing out that a criminal judgement had been issued against him which stipulated a fine.

She accused the man of insulting her after the verdict and asked the court for compensation for all damages she suffered.

The defendant requested that the case be rejected, claiming the reason the complainant was trying to get him indicted was in order to negotiate the amount of Dh39,000 she owed him, and that a verdict was issued in this regard requesting the amount must be returned to him.

The court stated that, according to evidence, the defendant had been convicted in the criminal case for insulting the plaintiff, and the unlawful act in question was the one on which the plaintiff relied her case.

The court indicated that the incident inflicted moral damage, hurting the plaintiff’s feelings and her reputation. It, therefore, ordered the young man to pay her an amount of Dh20,000 in addition to legal fees and charges.