UAE: Hospital to pay doctor Dh100,000 for asking him to relocate, then denying him work

They refused to appoint him even after he obtained the required licence from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered a private hospital to pay a doctor Dh100,000 as compensation for breach of contract.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the neurologist filed a lawsuit demanding that the hospital pay him Dh300,000 in compensation for the damages he suffered.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE law: Dh5,000 fine, jail for neglecting children

>> UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh5,000 for destroying wife's sunglasses

He said the hospital had made him an offer via email, in which he was promised a monthly salary of Dh55,000. The doctor accepted the offer and moved to the UAE with his wife and children to take up his duties.

He stated that the hospital asked him to obtain a licence from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, then refused to appoint him after he obtained the licence — despite a two-year contract between them.

The breach of contract resulted in financial losses for the doctor, who had left his work in his country to take up the new post.

He added that the hospital cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason for asking him to wait another two weeks. However, he decided to file a lawsuit when the hospital failed to fulfil their agreement, even after a fortnight had passed.

The court stated that, based on evidence, the hospital had breached its contractual obligation towards the complainant, which resulted in material and moral damages against him. It, therefore, ordered the hospital to pay the doctor Dh100,000 by way of compensation.