UAE law: Dh5,000 fine, jail for neglecting children

Taking to Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution warned of a Dh5,000 fine for neglecting children.

UAE laws prohibit custodians from exposing their children to homelessness or any form of neglect, the public prosecution has reminded residents.

Taking to Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution warned of a Dh5,000 fine for neglecting children.

Citing Articles 35 and 60 of Federal Law No. 03 concerning child rights (Wadeema Law), the authority said children must not be left without supervision or monitoring. Guardians must ensure that children have access to education.

Violating any of these is punishable with imprisonment and a Dh5,000 fine.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com