- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Have you been to this ghost house in Sharjah?
Traditional palm frond house is ‘inhabited’ with 'ghosts and spirits'.
A ‘traditional ghost house’ in Sharjah is beckoning visitors to enter, if they dare.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
The spooky traditional palm frond house is ‘inhabited’ with ghosts and spirits from the old myths and folklore of the UAE.
Also read:
A trip down memory lane with Sharjah Heritage Days
It's impossible to ignore the call of UAE mountains
Set up at the ongoing Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), the Horror House is filled with characters that were once popular among the older generation.
In an effort to “keep them alive and entertain the new generation”, Talal Al Balushi and his team have set up a hair-raising walk-through experience.
Visitors enter the house through a black curtained doorway and step into narrow and winding corridors. Inside, they encounter djinns, demonic creatures and corpses.
“We devised this experience as a game for children and families as a way to relieve the old stories of Emirati folklore we grew up hearing, and to let people experience them in a theatrical way,” says Al Balushi, who is dressed in a scary costume himself.
With the air-conditioning turned down to the extreme, it sure is a chilly experience. Visitors can say hello to characters like Umm Al Duwais, a beautiful female djinn surrounded in a haze of sweet perfume; Baba Daryah, a male ghost who haunted fishermen out at sea at night; Abu Salasel, a red-skinned creature covered in metal chains, and many more.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli