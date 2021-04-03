- EVENTS
63,000 people visit Sharjah festival in 2 weeks
Cultural festival will end soon.
Over 63,000 people have visited the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) in two weeks since it was opened.
The heritage festival is the region’s largest that showcases local and global cultures.
The showcase of the customs and traditions of 29 nations will continue until April 10 in the Heart of Sharjah.
Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said: “The heartening footfall to our festival thus far is a clear indication that heritage is a rich and interesting subject to all segments of community. The numbers also testify to the amount of trust the public has in the precautionary measures in place at SHD to curb the spread of Covid-19.”
Visitor entry is limited to 3,000 on weekdays and to 6,000 on weekends.
