News
Logo
 
HOME > News

63,000 people visit Sharjah festival in 2 weeks

Staff Reporter/Sharjah
Filed on April 3, 2021

(Supplied photos)

(Supplied photos)

(Supplied photos)

Cultural festival will end soon.

Over 63,000 people have visited the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) in two weeks since it was opened.

DON'T MISS: A trip down memory lane with Sharjah Heritage Days

The heritage festival is the region’s largest that showcases local and global cultures.

The showcase of the customs and traditions of 29 nations will continue until April 10 in the Heart of Sharjah.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said: “The heartening footfall to our festival thus far is a clear indication that heritage is a rich and interesting subject to all segments of community. The numbers also testify to the amount of trust the public has in the precautionary measures in place at SHD to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Visitor entry is limited to 3,000 on weekdays and to 6,000 on weekends.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210414&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419527&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 