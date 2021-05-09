UAE: Emirati school pupils to physically attend summer training courses from August 1

Initiative seeks to teach multiple skills in bid to inculcate the core values of Emirati society

Emirati school pupils will physically attend the three-week-long national service summer training course, which will start from August 1, while adhering to strict Covid-19 safety protocols in a bid to safeguard public health, the authorities have announced.

The National and Reserve Service Authority (NRSA) said it has decided to organise the volunteer summer session for pupils, aged between 13 to 16, to inculcate multiple skills such as discipline, tolerance, charity, cooperation and also to serve the nation selflessly with courage and determination.

Pupils interested in taking part in the course need to register with NRSA.

The authorities have set four pre-conditions to join the course, including the participant must be an Emirati, belongs to the 13-16 years’ age category, must obtain an approval from parents/guardian to take part in the summer programme and has cleared a fitness test with flying colours.

Aspiring participants need to present their original and copies of the UAE passport, Emirates ID and four individual photographs for registration, whose deadline expires on July 15.

Interested participants are allowed to register through the recruitment centres near their homes, NRSA said.

At present, NRSA is coordinating with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to identify aspiring participants as the course is a unique and rare opportunity for all-round personal growth, character building and further enhancing their awareness about the rich Emirati culture and history.

NRSA's earlier courses were a runaway success, as they had instilled the timeless concept of loyalty and patriotism, an integral part of creating an ideal society that puts a premium on values and ethics, among the participants.

The course will also dwell upon accountability, responsibility, self-reliance and leadership skills that come into play in several walks of life such as from sports to the social sector.

Dieticians and other experts will also be at hand to impart invaluable information on healthy living amid the unprecedented Covid-19-induced hard times.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com