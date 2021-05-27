- EVENTS
UAE: Documents from 1930s among rare items on display at Abu Dhabi book fair
Documents were collected as part of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre's initiative that seeks to preserve the UAE’s heritage
Black and white photos of UAE leaders and documents dating back to the 1930s are among the rare items on display at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).
Deputing at the ADIBF, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) has displayed documents that include a plot of land request for building a house in Dubai’s Al Rifaa area, dating back to 1934. Another set of documents includes a family book and health card of Sheikh Mohammed Zaman, whose date of birth is 1910.
A black and white photo of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is another rare item on display at the stand.
The documents were collected as part of the HHC’s Wathiqati initiative that seeks to preserve the UAE’s heritage.
Launched in 2014. Wathiqati seeks to collect old documents from establishments, institutions and individuals, for restoring, persevering and archiving them; assisting in the provision of heritage material to researchers and students; and to display them in exhibitions.
