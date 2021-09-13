UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 10 black points for drivers who ignore school bus stop signs

Police said some motorists have been observed violating the rule since the start of the academic year

Sharjah Police have warned motorists that overtaking school buses and ignoring the stop signs could result in serious accidents leading to deaths and injuries. Such violations would result in penalties of Dh1,000 and 10 black points.

Although no accidents related to such violations have been recorded over the last two years, the police have launched an intensified awareness campaign among motorists to urge them to follow the rules.

The campaign also seeks to educate students about the importance of safety measures that could help them avoid being involved in such accidents.

The force said it had noticed some motorists ignoring the stop sign of buses dropping off students since the start of the academic year.

Motorists must stop five metres away from the bus in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign is on, said the police. Students’ safety requires involvement and cooperation of motorists, bus drivers, and parents, they added.