Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' sign rule
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives
Seventeen per cent of motorists in Abu Dhabi don’t stop when the school bus ‘stop’ signs have been displayed to drop off or pick up students, a new online survey has revealed.
The recent opinion poll on social media about the dangerous behaviour committed by some drivers, which poses daily threat to the safety of pupils using school buses, was conducted by the Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police.
Brigadier Muhammad Ali Al Muhairi, director of the security media department, in the driving affairs sector, said ignoring the ‘stop’ signs on school buses by some drivers is a very reckless behaviour and puts the lives of students at risk.
“I urge motorists to adhere to the traffic rules related to school buses so as to protect the lives of students,” he said, adding that drivers caught violating the rules will not be tolerated.
Al Muhairi noted that police motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres away from the school bus.
Motorists who ignore the ‘stop’ signs on school buses are fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points are registered against their licences.
School bus drivers are also required to display the ‘stop’ signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students.
The penalty for not displaying the ‘stop’ sign on a school bus is Dh500 and six black points.
Bus drivers were also reminded to stop at the designated and safe places, and give students the opportunity to board the bus and sit in their seats safely, ensure that they get off the school bus safely after reaching school.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Brothers jailed for partially blinding...
The victim was beaten up at a school's parking lot. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from...
11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul