Video: New radars on Abu Dhabi school buses to catch drivers flouting ‘stop’ sign

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 6, 2021
Supplied Photo


Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect motorists ignoring the ‘stop’ signs, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Police, teaming up with the Integrated Transport Centre and the Emirates Transport Corporation-Abu Dhabi, on Monday said they have activated the radars that will automatically monitor motorists who violate rules by not stopping when the ‘stop’ sign arms on school buses are displayed. The move is aimed to ensure safety of pupils.

Police pointed out that motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign arm has been put out, at a distance of five metres away from the school bus.

A recent online survey conducted by police showed that 17 per cent of motorists in Abu Dhabi don’t stop when the school bus 'stop' signs have been displayed to drop off or pick up students.

Motorists who ignore the ‘stop’ signs on school buses are fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points are registered against their licences, the authorities warned.

School bus drivers are also required to display the ‘stop’ signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students.

The penalty for not displaying the ‘stop’ signs on school bus is Dh500 and six black points.

Bus drivers are required to stop in the designated and safe places only. “School bus drivers should refrain from stopping on the main roads or bus stops designed for public buses,” said the police.

They have to give students the opportunity to board the bus and sit in their seats safely and to ensure that they get off it after reaching school.

The Abu Dhabi Police had in 2019 announced that the radars were to be fixed on all the 7,000 school buses across the emirate.

Police had earlier reported that as many as 3,664 motorists were fined in Abu Dhabi for ignoring school bus 'stop' signs during the academic year 2018-19.

Authorities also recorded 126 violations against school bus drivers who didn't display the 'stop' signs when picking up or dropping off students.

