UAE Commemoration Day: Nation falls silent for a minute

#Proud_of_your_sacrifices trends on social media as residents pay tributes to the UAE's martyrs

Emiratis and expatriates paid homage to the UAE's fallen soldiers as they said a silent prayer for the martyrs at exactly 11.30am.

Earlier, the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office had sent out an SMS to residents to join the UAE community in observing a minute-long silence till 11.31am.

Every year on November 30, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation.

Residents were asked to post their messages of appreciation using the #Proud_of_your_sacrifices on social media.

The hashtag was the top trend on Twitter in the UAE early on Monday.