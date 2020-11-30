Filed on November 30, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 09.24 am

Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.

The UAE will remember and honour the sacrifices of its fallen heroes today as it marks the Commemoration Day (Martyr's Day).

Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.

According to the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence every year as a mark of respect for the "brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation".

The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs.

The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.UAE Commemoration Day: Honour Emirati martyrs with a 1-minute silence today

The UAE will remember and honour the sacrifices of its fallen heroes today as it marks the Commemoration Day (Martyr's Day).

Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.

The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office sent out an SMS to residents to be part of the annual drive.

The SMS read: "In recognition of our martyrs, we celebrate Commemoration Day, while committing to social distancing on November 30, using #Proud_of_your_sacrifices and observe one minute of silent prayer wherever you are from 11.30am to 11:31am."

Every year on November 30, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation.

The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs.

The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.