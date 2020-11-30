UAE Commemoration Day: Honour Emirati martyrs with a 1-minute silence today
Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.
The UAE will remember and honour the sacrifices of its fallen heroes today as it marks the Commemoration Day (Martyr's Day).
Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.
According to the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence every year as a mark of respect for the "brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation".
The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs.
The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.UAE Commemoration Day: Honour Emirati martyrs with a 1-minute silence today
The UAE will remember and honour the sacrifices of its fallen heroes today as it marks the Commemoration Day (Martyr's Day).
Residents can pay homage to the martyrs' legacy by observing a one-minute silence at exactly 11.30am today.
The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office sent out an SMS to residents to be part of the annual drive.
The SMS read: "In recognition of our martyrs, we celebrate Commemoration Day, while committing to social distancing on November 30, using #Proud_of_your_sacrifices and observe one minute of silent prayer wherever you are from 11.30am to 11:31am."
Every year on November 30, the community comes together in observing the one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the brave sons of the UAE who gave their lives in the service of the nation.
The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs.
The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops below 10°C in...
The weather forecast for today partly cloudy to cloudy at times. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns assassination of Iran's nuclear...
The heinous assassination of the scientist could further fuel... READ MORE
-
Government
Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
The current passports and Emirates IDs will be replaced in phases... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat threatens to destroy restaurant if...
The 40-year-old accused threatened to destroy the place entirely,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews