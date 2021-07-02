UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club

"I considered Dubai as my home and will always be my home."

Saad Maniar, a well-known name in accounting and finance field, has joined the lucky club of those who secured the UAE's coveted 'Golden Visa' for serving the country in their specialised categories.

Maniar, an Indian national serving as senior partner at Crowe, received the long-term residence visa for 10 years on Thursday.

"I got a call from the Ministry of Economy that they have selected me for golden visa and they asked me to submit few details. After submission of these details within couple of months, I got my golden visa," Maniar told Khaleej Times.

The long-term golden visa is granted to talented and experienced professionals in the fields of arts, creative industries, economy, accounting and finance, literature and culture, heritage history and cognitive studies, among others. It enables foreigners to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE's mainland.

"I thought this was only for the people who are high networth individuals and certain selected professionals such as doctors. But I was delighted to hear when I heard from the Ministry of Economy that I have been selected for golden visa. I am feeling so happy that my dedication, commitment and contribution has been recognised by the UAE government," Maniar said.

After qualifying as a chartered accountant from the United Kingdom, Maniar came to the emirate 20 years back as an auditor in Crowe UAE. He is one of the senior partners and a member of the board, leading the financial services audit and consulting practice for Crowe in the DIFC.

He is also chairman of the members advisory committee of ACCA in the UAE as well as on the board of Dubai Quality Group as an elected member.

"I am thankful to Dr Khalid, our founder and chairman of Crowe UAE, for showing trust in me and giving me this opportunity to establish my career and set up my family in the UAE," Maniar said.

Maniar said the UAE has given meaning to his life as his kids were born and brought up hear.

"I considered Dubai as my home and will always be my home. This 10-year visa has given more stability and meaning to build long-term career here in the UAE, even for my kids. I don’t know what my kids will end up doing but given a choice, I would like my kids to build their career here in this beautiful nation," jubilant Maniar told Khaleej Times on Friday.

"I'm one of the few privileged professionals to get this golden visa by invitation in accounting and finance feild," he said.

In his message to the UAE leaders and the government, the senior partner at Crowe said visa reforms are among those key policy matters that will pave the way for long-term sustainable economic progress of the country.

"My commitment to UAE have been further strengthened and I will give my best to contribute positively towards the growth and development of this beautiful nation. I genuinely thank the UAE leadership for their trust in me and wish them success in their vision 2040," Maniar concluded.