UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai most liveable cities in the Arab world

The capital has held the top spot for the second year in a row.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most liveable city in the region for the second year in a row, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021. It was issued by The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of Economist Group.

The UAE capital moved up seven places in the 2021 global quality of life ranking, a result of the government's continued social and economic development. It can also be attributed to Abu Dhabi recording the world's best response to Covid earlier this year

The index surveys the 140 most liveable cities in the world, according to 30 factors based on their level of luxury and comfort of living.

Some other factors in the set of criteria include stability, quality of healthcare, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure. Each city receives a score for each criterion, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s classification.

Abu Dhabi was followed by Dubai as the best city to live in the Middle East, despite the global challenges imposed by the pandemic. Covid had notably affected the quality of life, resulting in some European cities in the index slipping a few ranks.

Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “The unified efforts between all government entities and the holistic vision of our leadership have always been the cornerstone of the emirate's pursuit to achieve more at all levels, including community development and quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

"We have always worked within the framework of a long-term strategy, in a proactive manner, which allows us to achieve the aspirations of our nation and implement people-centered plans," he added.

“Today, DMT sees the new ranking as an incentive that drives us to achieve more, carrying the legacy of the founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and working hand in hand under the direct instructions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

Al Ahbabi said the DMT always strives to improve the lifestyle in Abu Dhabi and maintain development while preserving the environment. Its vision is to provide sustainable services, infrastructure and urban development to achieve the highest levels of well-being for future generations.

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi's green pass on Alhosn app; all your questions answered

He added: "Abu Dhabi has gone the extra mile to do a remarkable work in reality, recognised by many global indices, and has succeeded in setting a unique example for the world to emulate in social, economic and scientific development."

"Through the combination of modern urban planning and quality livelihoods in line with international best practices, Abu Dhabi can continue to rise in the global league of liveable cities and become one of the best cities in the world to live in," he said.