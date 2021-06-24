UAE: 98,689 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Uber is offering free rides to people looking to get the jab in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The UAE has administered 98,689 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.8 million. This takes the rate of doses to 149.99 per 100 people.
Uber announced that it is offering free rides to people looking to receive Covid-19 vaccination in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Riders will be able to avail two free Uber rides, of up to Dh60 each to and from public vaccination centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The rides will be offered from June 22 to July 31 for people of all ages and nationalities.
Covid-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the Covid-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.
Taiwan is in talks with international bodies about Covid-19 vaccine passports, the head of its Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday, which could help ease long-standing travel restrictions.
Taiwan has previously considered such a scheme, but has been extremely cautious about opening its largely-closed borders lest it lets in more infections, and is currently on high alert to stop the highly contagious Delta variant.
