UAE: 4 lure man to mountain, rob him of Dh25,000

They also stole four mobile phones from him and assaulted him.

Four GCC nationals are on trial in Ras Al Khaimah for the kidnapping and detention of a foreign national and for stealing D25,000 from him.

According to documents, the four defendants reportedly kidnapped and detained the victim through deceptive means. They then used force to steal four mobile phones and assaulted the victim, causing him injuries.

According to a witness, the defendants lured the victim to a mountainous area, where they attacked him and stole his belongings.

The defendants’ lawyer said that the victim owed the first defendant an amount of Dh100,000, and that the victim contacted the first defendant, following which he arrived at the location by a taxi that the first defendant paid for. There is no evidence of any kind of kidnapping, the lawyer stated.

The defence further said that the statements of the victim about the theft of his phones and Dh25,000 are contradictory, reported Emarat Al Youm.

The lawyer stated that all the defendants testified that the victim and the first defendant are old friends who exchanged family visits, and that the victim had borrowed Dh100,000 from the first defendant and refused to pay it back.

Contrary to the plaintiff's complaint, the lawyer pointed out that the victim was the one who assaulted and beat the first defendant, before the intervention of the rest of the accused.

The court has set September 15 as the date for the verdict.