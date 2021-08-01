UAE: Man jailed for assaulting, detaining woman for 7 hours
He befriended her through social media and invited for a gettogether
A Dubai court has sentenced a man to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a foreign woman after confining her inside his villa for seven hours.
According to court records, the man lured the woman to his home after meeting her on social media.
The victim told the police that she became friends with the accused in April last year through social media. The friendship grew and they agreed to meet in a hotel along with five other people.
After spending some time in the hotel, the accused proposed to spend the rest of the evening in his villa. She asked one of his friends to drive her car while she rode in his car. She said that when they reached his house, she found her car there and thought that everyone was there, reported Emarat Al Youm.
Inside the house, he accompanied her to the top floor when she asked him to show her the bathroom. There, he tried to assault her sexually and when she opposed him, he hit her in the face and threatened to kill her.
The woman said the accused even threatened to bring his friends to assault her if she did not obey him. She failed to resist him because of his physical strength, the victim told the police, adding that he released her only after seven hours.
She reported the incident to the police who arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution.
The victim said the accused was polite with her throughout the period of their acquaintance through social media.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jailed for assaulting, detaining woman...
He befriended her through social media and invited for a gettogether READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ICSE schools rejoice over 100% pass rate,...
On Sunday (August 1), all pending results came through and the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE to see a rise in temperatures this month: NCM
Relative humidity will increase slightly during August compared to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Insurer to pay Dh800,000 for damaged...
According to the complaint, the defendant refused to pay the value of ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan rushes to friend's aid after sport...
Things took a scary turn when Neyadi seemed to lose control and crash-... READ MORE
-
News
Reduced AC bills announced for residents of Dubai ...
The ‘demand charges’ amount will be automatically removed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights to UAE: Travel agents in India warn of...
The stranded residents are having to deal with scams as diverse as a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak