UAE: 2 workers help put out fires near shopping centre, honoured

Staff Reporter /Ajman
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 15, 2021

Photos: Supplied


One of the incidents involved a blaze that erupted in a car parked outside the centre.


Two Asian workers are being hailed as heroes for helping to extinguish two fires reported near a shopping centre.

The Ajman Civil Defence has honoured the two workers.

One of the fire incidents was reported at a house near the commercial centre, while the other erupted in a car parked outside the centre.

Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi from the Ajman Civil Defence praised the workers’ sense of responsibility and their assistance without hesitation.

Authorities in the UAE routinely honour civilians for their assistance or quick thinking in critical situations.

More details to follow.

Staff Reporter



