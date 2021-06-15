UAE: 2 workers help put out fires near shopping centre, honoured
One of the incidents involved a blaze that erupted in a car parked outside the centre.
Two Asian workers are being hailed as heroes for helping to extinguish two fires reported near a shopping centre.
The Ajman Civil Defence has honoured the two workers.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Emirati honoured for helping family whose house was on fire
One of the fire incidents was reported at a house near the commercial centre, while the other erupted in a car parked outside the centre.
Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi from the Ajman Civil Defence praised the workers’ sense of responsibility and their assistance without hesitation.
Authorities in the UAE routinely honour civilians for their assistance or quick thinking in critical situations.
More details to follow.
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
58 lifeguards deployed on Sharjah beaches to...
Municipality will further increase the number of lifeguards on duty... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning
The weather will be hot and dusty in the country. READ MORE
-
News
UAE summer break: How parents plan to keep kids...
Parents are exploring innovative ways to keep their children occupied ... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Emirates airline reports Dh20.3 billion...
The Group’s revenue was Dh35.6 billion ($9.7 billion), a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated for jobs in ...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules