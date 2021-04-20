- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Emirati honoured for helping family whose house was on fire
He was recognised for his heroic actions.
Authorities have honoured an Emirati man who helped an Arab family after a fire started in their house in Ajman.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai video: How RTA honoured its 'hero' taxi drivers
According to Ajman News, Ahmed Mohammed Al Raisi was hailed as a hero by Ajman Civil Defence for his distinguished efforts, speed in response, and for being a model of positive citizenship.
Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Shamsi presented Al Raisi with a memorial shield and a certificate of appreciation.
Al Shamsi said that the man’s heroic acts were a true example of the concept of comprehensive civil defence, in which every citizen acts as an extension of the official service.
He thanked Al Raisi for his sense of responsibility in performing his national and moral duty towards society.
-
News
Dubai: Duo beats man unconscious in robbery bid,...
Police arrested them in less than 24 hours READ MORE
-
Education
Breaking: ICSE cancels Class 10 board exams
The Class 12 Board exams will be held at a later date as per the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Ministry of Justice adopts blockchain...
Digital transformation of notary services will enable customers to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai-Sharjah traffic has eased since Covid-19...
WFH, online classes, infrastructure improvement led to smoother flow... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli