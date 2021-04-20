News
UAE: Emirati honoured for helping family whose house was on fire

Web report/Ajman
Filed on April 20, 2021
Photo: Ajman997/Instagram

He was recognised for his heroic actions.

Authorities have honoured an Emirati man who helped an Arab family after a fire started in their house in Ajman.

According to Ajman News, Ahmed Mohammed Al Raisi was hailed as a hero by Ajman Civil Defence for his distinguished efforts, speed in response, and for being a model of positive citizenship.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Shamsi presented Al Raisi with a memorial shield and a certificate of appreciation.

Al Shamsi said that the man’s heroic acts were a true example of the concept of comprehensive civil defence, in which every citizen acts as an extension of the official service.

He thanked Al Raisi for his sense of responsibility in performing his national and moral duty towards society.




