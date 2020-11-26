Trekker breaks leg on UAE mountain, rescued
The Asian man slipped and fell during his trek on a mountain in Ralat Al Yaqiba area.
A 30-year-old man, who broke his leg on a hike in Ras Al Khaimah, was rescued by the police on Thursday.
During his trek on a mountain in Ralat Al Yaqiba area, the Asian man slipped and fell, resulting in a leg fracture, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Group Commander Saeed Al Yamahi, head of the air wing section of the police, said his search and rescue team was immediately dispatched to the reported site, which was “so hard to reach”.
“The entire area was thoroughly scanned and the Asian man was successfully found in 20 minutes,” he said.
“All the necessary first aid had been provided before he was airlifted to the Saqr hospital.”
Trekkers are highly advised to avoid rough mountainous areas that would be difficult for rescuers to reach, Al Yamahi said. “It’s best to go trekking in areas that are close to public roads and can be reached easily.”
Climbers must also inform the authorities about their activities, whereabouts, and the number of people they are with.
“Trekkers are also advised to bring a means of communication, such as a mobile or satellite phone,” he said.
All mountain-goers, tourists and workers are urged to be more cautious in the mountains and take all precautionary measures.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Holiday turns tragic in UAE as father, daughter...
Man had jumped into the water to rescue five children. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah opens 33 more private parking lots
The new parking lots are part of the municipality’s efforts to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed opens new FNC session virtually
On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 7.7°C in...
The top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas, according to... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews