Trekker breaks leg on UAE mountain, rescued

The Asian man slipped and fell during his trek on a mountain in Ralat Al Yaqiba area.

A 30-year-old man, who broke his leg on a hike in Ras Al Khaimah, was rescued by the police on Thursday.

During his trek on a mountain in Ralat Al Yaqiba area, the Asian man slipped and fell, resulting in a leg fracture, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Group Commander Saeed Al Yamahi, head of the air wing section of the police, said his search and rescue team was immediately dispatched to the reported site, which was “so hard to reach”.

“The entire area was thoroughly scanned and the Asian man was successfully found in 20 minutes,” he said.

“All the necessary first aid had been provided before he was airlifted to the Saqr hospital.”

Trekkers are highly advised to avoid rough mountainous areas that would be difficult for rescuers to reach, Al Yamahi said. “It’s best to go trekking in areas that are close to public roads and can be reached easily.”

Climbers must also inform the authorities about their activities, whereabouts, and the number of people they are with.

“Trekkers are also advised to bring a means of communication, such as a mobile or satellite phone,” he said.

All mountain-goers, tourists and workers are urged to be more cautious in the mountains and take all precautionary measures.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com