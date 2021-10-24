UAE: Global Village visitors can easily book taxis through DTC app
The service is available from October 26, when the new season of the Global Village is scheduled to start
Long wait times for taxis are going to be a thing of the past. Soon, visitors to the Global Village can easily book rides through the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) app.
The DTC at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an exclusive operation agreement for providing taxi and limousine services to visitors. The agreement takes effect from October 26, when the new season of the Global Village is scheduled to start.
Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, and Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, signed the agreement.
“The agreement provides DTC with the exclusively to run mobility services to the Global Village visitors. The range of services includes taxi, limousine, ladies and families taxi at designated gates at the exits, which enable clients to book the services smoothly via DTC App. The agreement will boost the corporate profile of both entities and enable them to promote and market the events and initiatives completed via social media channels,” said Al Falasi.
Anwahi said: "Throughout the previous seasons, we were keen to examine the best methods and strategies of making our visitors happier, and offering them the best cultural and recreational experiences, which contributes to achieving high guests’ happiness and satisfaction."
ALSO READ:
>> Global Village 2021: 10 new attractions, upgrades to look forward to
He added that Global Village is committed to providing convenient and enjoyable experiences to millions of visitors.
"We are also committed to the continuous improvement of our services to bring them on a par with the top global standards. Such efforts are aligned with the strategic direction for redefining an innovative concept and an integrated framework for delivering services,” said Anwahi.
-
Transport
Global Village visitors can easily book taxis...
The service is available from October 26, when the new season of the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Ras Al Khaimah: Heavy vehicles banned from main,...
The ban is effective from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 1.30pm to 3pm READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Driver tries to steal luxury cars from ...
The chauffeur registered his employer's McLaren and Range Rover in... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fair skies, chance of fog formations
Light to moderate winds READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Visitor numbers at Expo 2020 to hit 1 million...
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend,... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match
Cricket fans in the UAE can watch this match on OSN READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Staff can take any number of days off to visit...
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1...
Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end