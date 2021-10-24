UAE: Global Village visitors can easily book taxis through DTC app

The service is available from October 26, when the new season of the Global Village is scheduled to start

Long wait times for taxis are going to be a thing of the past. Soon, visitors to the Global Village can easily book rides through the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) app.

The DTC at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an exclusive operation agreement for providing taxi and limousine services to visitors. The agreement takes effect from October 26, when the new season of the Global Village is scheduled to start.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, and Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, signed the agreement.

“The agreement provides DTC with the exclusively to run mobility services to the Global Village visitors. The range of services includes taxi, limousine, ladies and families taxi at designated gates at the exits, which enable clients to book the services smoothly via DTC App. The agreement will boost the corporate profile of both entities and enable them to promote and market the events and initiatives completed via social media channels,” said Al Falasi.

Anwahi said: "Throughout the previous seasons, we were keen to examine the best methods and strategies of making our visitors happier, and offering them the best cultural and recreational experiences, which contributes to achieving high guests’ happiness and satisfaction."

ALSO READ:

>> Global Village 2021: 10 new attractions, upgrades to look forward to

He added that Global Village is committed to providing convenient and enjoyable experiences to millions of visitors.

"We are also committed to the continuous improvement of our services to bring them on a par with the top global standards. Such efforts are aligned with the strategic direction for redefining an innovative concept and an integrated framework for delivering services,” said Anwahi.