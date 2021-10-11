Global Village 2021: 10 new attractions, upgrades to look forward to
A look at what's in store for visitors at Global Village this year.
A coffee shop overlooking the lake; a new iconic structure; and new and modified walkways are among the upgrades Global Village will feature for its 2021 season.
Also read:
>> Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if purchased at gate
>> 50 new 'weird' exhibits at Ripley's Believe It or Not
The destination reopens for its 26th season on October 26, 2021.
Here is all that’s new:
1. The bridge that connects India and Africa pavilions will have a new theme this season. Inspired by Budapest's famous 'Margaret Bridge', it will have a unique coffee shop overlooking the lake.
2. A new and “iconic Instagram-able” structure near the Arabian Square will be unveiled when season 26 kicks off. This structure will be placed on a pedestrian roundabout.
3. A new corridor now connects Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue.
4. The avenue leading to Carnaval will also be home to a new fountain feature.
5. Fiesta Street will introduce more street food kiosks this season.
6. Street entertainment is back.
7. Dotto trains will bring guests to and from the parking zones.
8. Walkways have been modified to avoid crowding on busier days. This will help ensure smooth flow of visitors between popular outlets and pavilions.
9. The seating area around the main stage has been expanded to accommodate more people.
10. Audio-visual quality has been enhanced for performances on the main stage.
Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager – Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “As part of this season’s infrastructure upgrades, we have introduced more seating areas, adjusted some of the paths to improve guest movement, improved our main stage experience and much more.”
-
Education
UAE: Dubai school to teach Juventus football...
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Beware of online scammers offering jobs at...
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust ... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa issues decree appointing Director-...
Al Qubaisi has a vast experience of more than 20 years in the fields... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and...
Online auction offers plates for regular, vintage vehicles and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 124 Covid-19 cases, 182 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 87.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: World's first Warner Bros hotel to open in...
Guests will be able to ring up their favourite Looney Tunes... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Beware of online scammers offering jobs at...
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury