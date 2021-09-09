Transport
Dubai: Multi-vehicle collision on key road, police issue traffic alert

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021

Motorists cautioned about traffic congestion.


Dubai Police issued a multi-vehicle accident alert on a key Dubai road on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Police cautioned motorists about a traffic congestion due to a multi-vehicle collision on Umm Suqeim road coming from Sheik Zayed Road towards Jumeriah road at around 7.58am.

Taking and posting photos or videos of accident sites on social media can lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh150,000 under the UAE's cybercrime law. Those found obstructing or blocking roads near accident sites can be punished with a fine of Dh1,000.

Traffic authorities have urged motorists not to park their vehicles near accident sites to watch.




