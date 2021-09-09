Dubai: Multi-vehicle collision on key road, police issue traffic alert
Motorists cautioned about traffic congestion.
Dubai Police issued a multi-vehicle accident alert on a key Dubai road on Thursday morning.
Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Police cautioned motorists about a traffic congestion due to a multi-vehicle collision on Umm Suqeim road coming from Sheik Zayed Road towards Jumeriah road at around 7.58am.
#TrafficUpdate | 07:58— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 9, 2021
A multi-vehicle collision on Umm Suqeim rd coming from SZR towards Jumeriah rd, resulting in traffic congestion. Kindly be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/DmAS81u0Ki
Taking and posting photos or videos of accident sites on social media can lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh150,000 under the UAE's cybercrime law. Those found obstructing or blocking roads near accident sites can be punished with a fine of Dh1,000.
Traffic authorities have urged motorists not to park their vehicles near accident sites to watch.
