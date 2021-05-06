Dubai drivers alert: RTA announces temporary road closure

The RTA has advised drivers to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the closure of a major road for the weekend.

For road users in #Dubai, please be informed about the closure of the loop leading to Emirates Rd. in the direction of Sharjah, for those coming from Dubai via Dubai-Al Ain Rd., starting Friday, May 7, at 12 AM until Saturday, May 8, at 4 PM. — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 6, 2021

The loop leading to the Emirates Road from Al Ain - Dubai Road, heading towards Sharjah, is to be closed.

The road closure will be effective from Friday, May 7 from 12am until 4pm on Saturday, May 8.

The RTA has advised drivers to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes.