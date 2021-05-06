Transport
Dubai drivers alert: RTA announces temporary road closure

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 6, 2021
Wam

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the closure of a major road for the weekend.

The loop leading to the Emirates Road from Al Ain - Dubai Road, heading towards Sharjah, is to be closed.

The road closure will be effective from Friday, May 7 from 12am until 4pm on Saturday, May 8.

The RTA has advised drivers to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes.




