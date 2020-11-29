Sheikh Mohammed receives message from Indian PM Modi

Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 12.04 am

Message delivered by India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar as he met Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This came as the UAE Vice-President received India's Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The Indian Prime Minister thanked the UAE and the Emirati government for the "great attention" paid by health authorities in the country to battle Covid-19.

Modi also hailed the care given to the Indian community in the UAE, which helped reduce Covid-19 infection rates among Indian residents.

Sheikh Mohammed and minister Jaishankar discussed ways to improve trade ties during the meeting.

Earlier, the minister had met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).