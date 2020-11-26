UAE's Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince the greetings of Indian PM Narendra Modi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.
Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the Indian minister strategic and friendship relations between the two countries and ways of furthering bilateral cooperation and partnerships, particularly in political, investment and economic fields.
The meeting also touched on the latest developments regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, and the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the fields of pandemic containment, prevention and control of its spread.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. UAE’s care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated. pic.twitter.com/0xewAQvj9a— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020
Jaishankar conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and his best wishes to the people of India.
He noted that the relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth, thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two nations.
The meeting was attended by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA); Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and members of the delegation accompanying the Indian Minister of External Affairs.
