Sheikh Mohammed launches new entity to 'digitise life' in Dubai

The goal is to make the Emirate the first digital economic capital in the world.

A new entity has been launched to 'digitise life in Dubai'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority on Tuesday.

He noted that several existing government departments — namely, Dubai Smart Government, Dubai Smart Department, Dubai Data Corporation, Dubai Statistics Center, and Dubai Electronic Security Center — would now fall under the purview of this new entity.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced that Hamad Al Mansouri would be its new director.

"The new authority is tasked with digitising life in Dubai, not just digitising Dubai government services," he said in his post.

The Dubai Ruler also revealed future plans for the Emirate's "digital journey", which he said began 20 years ago.

"The size of our digital economy exceeds Dh100 billion, and we aim to double this number in two years," he said.

"Our directive to all Dubai departments is to join our digital team in its mission to make Dubai the first digital economic capital in the world.