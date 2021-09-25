Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed condoles death of Mohamed Hussein Tantawi
The Egyptian general ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Egypt's Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi.
In a tweet, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi recalled the former defence minister's role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions.
Sincere condolences to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi & the Egyptian people on the passing of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi. History will recall the Defence Minister’s instrumental role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions. May he rest in peace.— (@MohamedBinZayed) September 25, 2021
"Sincere condolences to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi & the Egyptian people on the passing of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi. History will recall the Defence Minister's instrumental role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions. May he rest in peace," the post read.
Hussein Tantawi — the Egyptian general who ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down — died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.
Field Marshal Tantawi was Mubarak’s loyal defence minister for some 20 years. But it was Tantawi who led the country after the then-chief spy Omar Suliman announced on state television on February 11, 2011, that Mubarak was stepping down after the 18 days of protest against his government.
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on...
The sea will be slight to moderate both... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Countdown begins for world's largest space ...
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline