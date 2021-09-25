Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed condoles death of Mohamed Hussein Tantawi

The Egyptian general ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Egypt's Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi.

In a tweet, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi recalled the former defence minister's role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions.

Sincere condolences to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi & the Egyptian people on the passing of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi. History will recall the Defence Minister’s instrumental role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions. May he rest in peace. — (@MohamedBinZayed) September 25, 2021

Hussein Tantawi — the Egyptian general who ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down — died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.

Field Marshal Tantawi was Mubarak’s loyal defence minister for some 20 years. But it was Tantawi who led the country after the then-chief spy Omar Suliman announced on state television on February 11, 2011, that Mubarak was stepping down after the 18 days of protest against his government.