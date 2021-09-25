News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed condoles death of Mohamed Hussein Tantawi

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 25, 2021
AFP

The Egyptian general ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Egypt's Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi.

In a tweet, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi recalled the former defence minister's role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions.

"Sincere condolences to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi & the Egyptian people on the passing of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi. History will recall the Defence Minister's instrumental role in ensuring the stability of Egypt & its institutions. May he rest in peace," the post read.

Hussein Tantawi — the Egyptian general who ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down — died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.

Field Marshal Tantawi was Mubarak’s loyal defence minister for some 20 years. But it was Tantawi who led the country after the then-chief spy Omar Suliman announced on state television on February 11, 2011, that Mubarak was stepping down after the 18 days of protest against his government.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210713&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719607&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 