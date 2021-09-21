Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies at 85
Tantawi ran Egypt for 17 months until the country had its first democratically elected leader in 2012.
Hussein Tantawi — the Egyptian general who ruled the country after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down — died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.
Field Marshal Tantawi was Mubarak’s loyal defence minister for some 20 years. But it was Tantawi who led the country after the then-chief spy Omar Suliman announced on state television on February 11, 2011, that Mubarak was stepping down after the 18 days of protest against his government.
Tantawi went on to chair the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which took power. Under his leadership, the military strengthened its tight grip on the country, outlawing dissent, and largely returned to using the same tactics that were in place under Mubarak and that protesters had decried.
Born in October 1935, Tantawi, who suffered from age-related health problems in recent months, died in a hospital in Cairo, according to a person close to his family, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
His death came 19 months after Mubarak died in a Cairo military hospital in February last year.
Tantawi, appointed defence minister in 1991, ran Egypt for 17 months until the election in June 2012 of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected leader.
Morsi removed Tantawi and the country’s chief of staff, Sami Enan, in August that year, following a deadly militant attack in the Sinai Peninsula.
Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, now Egypt's president, was the head of the military intelligence at the time. Morsi named Al Sisi defense minister, replacing Tantawi, his longtime mentor. Al Sisi would eventually oversee Morsi’s removal from power in 2013, amid more street protests against the Islamist’s brief rule.
-
MENA
Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak...
Tantawi ran Egypt for 17 months until the country had its first... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthi attack bids using booby-...
Two booby-trapped boats tried to conduct an attack near the coastal... READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon’s Cabinet wins confidence vote...
Prime Minister Najib Mikati says his government has emerged to light... READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon parliament session begins late after...
The country is stuck in a deep depression, with worsening shortages... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Official Expo 2020 Dubai song launched
The song celebrates the UAE and power of collaboration. READ MORE
-
News
UAE hospital saves two heart attack patients...
Doctors urge residents to take any sign of chest pain seriously. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
All others can take the jab for Dh50. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan girls will return to school as soon as...
Only male teachers, students were ordered back to secondary school at ... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
27 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies