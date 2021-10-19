Sharjah: Authorities conduct 51,000 inspection visits; solve nearly 3,000 complaints in Q3

Consumer protection complaints accounted for the largest share received

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) handled 2,934 complaints and conducted 51,324 inspection visits in the emirate in the third quarter of 2021.

Consumer protection complaints accounted for the largest share received, reaching 2,616 complaints out of the total handled, said Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD. The number of commercial fraud complaints were 195, while complaints about service agents hit 123.

In addition, the consumer protection complaints were distributed among several sectors. The auto and spare parts sector recorded 25 per cent, while mobile phones and electronics reached 15 per cent.

Furniture and curtains hit 8 per cent, whereas complaints related to electrical appliance and building materials were 7 per cent. Finally, complaints for tourism, travel and shipping sector reached 7 per cent. Other complaints were distributed unevenly on the various economic sectors.

Al Suwaidi said the department is working on providing a safe consumer environment for the people by receiving complaints from the public and following up on their resolutions in record time.

These results confirm the effective role that SEDD plays in preserving consumers' rights, and the extent to which it is able to educate consumers and enhance the economic and commercial position in the emirate.

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, stressed that the department communicated with consumers through all possible means during the last three months to educate and inform them about their rights.

He stressed that the inspection campaigns implemented by SEDD are continuing to ensure that everyone adheres to the applicable controls and provision to provide the best services to consumers.

In addition, Al Suwaidi said that SEDD aims to educate consumers and inform them about their rights and duties during the purchase process. It also seeks to inform them of the available means for submitting complaints.

He urged public to communicate with SEDD through the call centre number 80080000 or by visiting its website www.sedd.ae.